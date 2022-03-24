Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.72. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $995.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

