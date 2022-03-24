Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:KAY remained flat at $GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.48. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.20 ($0.31). The firm has a market cap of £104.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31.
