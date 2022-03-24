Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:KAY remained flat at $GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.48. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.20 ($0.31). The firm has a market cap of £104.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

About Kings Arms Yard VCT (Get Rating)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.