Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ KC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 206,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
