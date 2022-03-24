Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 206,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

