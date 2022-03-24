Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $39.90 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $140.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $163.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.49 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $176.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

