Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.28.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.