Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of KFY opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

