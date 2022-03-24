Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.31.

