Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

