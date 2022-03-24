Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.