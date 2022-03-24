Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TFI opened at $48.24 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.