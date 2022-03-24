Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,244 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after acquiring an additional 329,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 858.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 276,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.