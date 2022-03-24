Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 12.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $212,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

