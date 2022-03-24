Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

