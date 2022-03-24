Largo (TSE:LGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Largo has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83.

