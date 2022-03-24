Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

In other news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.