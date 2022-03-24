Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 2,133 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 306,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

