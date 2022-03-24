Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.50 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 304,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,976. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

