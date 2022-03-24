Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $269.60. The company had a trading volume of 431,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

