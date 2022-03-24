Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AWR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

