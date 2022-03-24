Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 232 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The company has a market capitalization of $593.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

