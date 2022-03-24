Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 773,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,708. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

