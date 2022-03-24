LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $284.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

