LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $167.30 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

