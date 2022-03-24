LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

