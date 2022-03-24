LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

