Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 9,838,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

