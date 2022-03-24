Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.55. 374,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.