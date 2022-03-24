Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,448.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $177,448.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00283656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.