Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 4.6%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.16. 146,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,467,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 3.83.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,731,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $59,755,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

