Linker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

