Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.93. 28,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.99 and a 200 day moving average of $368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

