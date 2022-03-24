Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.04

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.04 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 1001643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Loews alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.