Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) General Counsel Sells $97,996.80 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Logitech International stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.