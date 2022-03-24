Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.88. 119,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,337. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $263.31.
Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
