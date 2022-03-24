LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

