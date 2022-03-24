Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 147,639 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 227,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,880. The firm has a market cap of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

