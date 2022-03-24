Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 227,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,880. The firm has a market cap of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
