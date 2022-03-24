Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells C$183,300.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total value of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,520.

Patrick Kelly Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00.

MDI stock opened at C$12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

