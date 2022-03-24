Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 9,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $604.04 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.72 and a one year high of $619.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 511.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $61,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

