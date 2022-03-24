Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,023. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

