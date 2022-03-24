Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.33. 7,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.