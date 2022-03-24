Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

