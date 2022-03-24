Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

