Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $51,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

