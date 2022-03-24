Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 78,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

