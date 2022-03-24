Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,018 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

