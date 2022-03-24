Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,137,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

