Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $267,322.71 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $267,322.71 and $30.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,350.18 or 0.99643118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00291984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00134602 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00269882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.