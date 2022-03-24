Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 38.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,052. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

