Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Shares Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) shares were down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA)
Recommended Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.