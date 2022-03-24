McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,263,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 17,516,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

